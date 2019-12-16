OSCE spots almost 9,000 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past two weeks

Monitors have confirmed the report on one civilian casualty during the reporting period.

Observers with the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) say that over the past two weeks, about 8,900 ceasefire violations were recorded in Donbas.

That's according to a two-week report published on Monday, December 16.

Of the total instances recorded, there were nearly 1,600 explosions, mainly in four hot spots in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded 12,900 ceasefire violations, including about 3,300 explosions, the report says.

It is also noted that the OSCE SMM confirmed the report on one civilian casualty.

In particular, a civilian woman on November 25 sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and an open fracture to her left arm as she was walking across the bridge in Maryinka along with her 18-month son.

The incident occurred at a distance of about 1 km from the line of contact.

Since the start of 2019, the number of civilian casualties confirmed by the Mission has stood at 145, including 18 killed and 127 wounded, according to the report.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that a new truce in Donbas could be announced late December.