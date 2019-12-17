One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid five enemy attacks on Dec 16

The enemy used proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, rifles.

Russia's hybrid military forces on December 16 mounted five attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire five times on December 16. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in enemy shelling," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on December 17.

The enemy opened fire, using proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the villages of Krymske, Verkhniotoretske, Pavlopil, Shyrokyne, and Butivka coal mine.

"Since Tuesday midnight, Russia-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions once, near the village of Novoluhanske, using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles," the update said.