OSCE SMM spots 22 Grad MLR systems in occupied Donbas

The enemy continues violating the ceasefire.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has said its monitors spotted 22 Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in occupied Donbas.

On December 14, 2019, the monitors spotted 22 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near the town of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch, 56km south-west of Luhansk) in non-government-controlled areas, according to the OSCE's daily report on December 16, 2019.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russia's hybrid military forces on December 16 mounted five attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action.