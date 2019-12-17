OSCE SMM spots 22 Grad MLR systems in occupied Donbas

12:58, 17 December 2019
War
REUTERS

On December 14, 2019, the monitors spotted 22 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near the town of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch, 56km south-west of Luhansk) in non-government-controlled areas, according to the OSCE's daily report on December 16, 2019.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russia's hybrid military forces on December 16 mounted five attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action.

