The wounded man was admitted to a military hospital in Pokrovsk.

A civilian was wounded as Russian-led occupation forces opened fire in the direction of the Slavne village in the Donbas warzone.

That's according to the Maryinka City Military-Civil Administration.

"On May 26, in the village of Slavne, as a result of enemy fire, a civilian sustained a bullet shrapnel penetrating blind wound to the right side of his chest, suffering a fracture of the third rib, right-sided hemopneumothoresis, and 2nd degree hemorrhagic shock," the officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Read alsoRussia refusing to extend OSCE mandate on border with Ukraine – mediaThe wounded man was rushed to the Kurakhovskaya hospital before being evacuated to Military Hospital No. 66 in Pokrovsk.

The officials are working to establish all circumstances of the incident.

Situation in Donbas: Latest

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 25.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in one of the attacks, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko