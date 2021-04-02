At the same time, Ukrainian Army is capable of repelling the enemy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says t maintaining a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine's Donbas warzone is a prerequisite for continuing negotiations in the Minsk and Normandy formats.

That's according to the president's televised address to the nation, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

At the same time, the president stressed the Ukrainian Army's capability to repel the enemy.

"Now to the most important thing, the situation in the east of Ukraine, in Donbas. Maintaining a full ceasefire is a prerequisite for moving on with the complicated, but very necessary negotiations in the Minsk and Normandy formats. I emphasize once again that our Army is capable of repelling anyone. And this strengthens our position to resolve the situation via diplomatic means. It was the diplomatic means that Ukraine chose for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories and the return of our people," Zelensky said.

He added that on this path Ukraine enjoys full and constant support of international partners, including the European Union and the United States.

Read alsoUkraine developing various scenarios to respond to Russia's destabilization attempts – NSDCBackground

On April 2, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden had their first phone call since Biden took office.

The two leaders talked against the background of Russia's ongoing military buildup along Ukraine's borders – the moves causing concerns both in Ukraine and among its western partners, including NATO.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko