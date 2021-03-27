Some 45 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 317 wounded since July 27 last year.

Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych has disclosed the death toll in Ukraine's Army in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, since the latest ceasefire agreement.

"Some 45 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 317 wounded since July 27 last year. This is 2020. Since the beginning of this year, 21 soldiers have been killed. This has already been taken into account with those who died today (March 26) and 75 wounded," he said during the Svoboda Slova [Freedom of Speech] panel show hosted by Savik Shuster on Friday.

Read alsoIn major escalation, four Ukrainian soldiers killed in enemy attack in DonbasAccording to Arestovych, if compared with any period of previous years, the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed has decreased "almost five times," while the number of shelling has decreased, according to various estimates, from 10 to 15 times.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN