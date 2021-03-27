The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four killed in action (KIA) and two wounded in action (WIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, March 26.

"In the past day, March 26, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 27, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy.

In that sector, the enemy also used heavy machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and automatic rifles near the village of Mayorsk.

Read alsoUkraine must be ready to repel Russian aggression at any moment– Kravchuk"As a result of the shelling, four servicemen with the Joint Forces were killed and another two were wounded. The wounded soldiers were promptly provided with first aid and evacuated to a hospital," the report says.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

What is more, Russia-led forces fired rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Verkhniotoretske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, March 27, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Slavne.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN