As many as 21 ceasefire regimes have been declared since the beginning of hostilities in Donbas in 2014.

Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another 11 were injured in 100 days of the ongoing ceasefire in Donbas.

Deputy Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Major General Bohdan Bondar announced the figures at a briefing on recent developments in the JFO zone on November 4, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Donbas in 2014, as many as 21 ceasefire regimes have been declared and "this regime [announced at the end of July 2020] is the most effective," Bondar said.

From July 27 to November 4, 2020, three members of the JFO were killed and 11 were injured and sustained combat-related injuries. "In the same period before the ceasefire began, the casualties totaled 197 soldiers, including 17 deaths," he said.

"You know that shelling continues, [the enemy uses] various types of weapons, but thanks to the efforts of all our military, especially those who are on the front line, we support and fulfill our obligations to cease fire and not to fire back in response to provocative shelling," he said.

"In terms of the number of attacks – we are talking about 224 attacks in total, while for the same period before the ceasefire there were about 1,200 attacks. We see that the number of attacks has decreased by more than 80%. This allows us to think about a positive result and that we need to continue moving more resolutely in that direction," Bondar said.

Since midnight on July 27, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect along the contact line in the JFO zone in Donbas.

The Russian invaders regularly attack the Ukrainian military's positions. According to the JFO headquarters, such attacks are an act of provocation to make the Ukrainian side fire back.

In particular, on September 6, they grossly violated the ceasefire in Donbas by shelling Ukrainian positions. One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another was wounded in that attack.

A recent violation was reported on October 30 when at 00:28 Kyiv time, enemy troops based in the village of Pikuzy mounted an attack towards the village of Vodiane. They used different types of grenade launchers. The shelling killed two members of the Ukrainian Marine Corps – Sergeant Volodymyr Bondaryuk and Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Starostin.

