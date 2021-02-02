The spokesman for the delegation in TCG said the latest incidents should be referred to as "violations" rather than "disruption"

Oleksiy Arestovych, Information Policy Adviser to the Ukrainian Delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, has explained why Kyiv is not calling out Russia over ceasefire disruption in Donbas.

Arestovych noted that "there are days when there's no shooting at all," but there are also days when Ukrainian soldiers get wounded and killed, RFE/RL's Donbas.Realities project reports.

"In order to declare that the ceasefire has been thwarted, it seems to me that both parties must resume hostilities for at least two weeks before it could be stated that all international mechanisms for the parties to return to compliance with the truce didn't work out – that's when the Normandy Four leaders would state that the [silence] regime has been thwarted," Arestovych explained.

Read alsoOSCE SMM UAV spots heavy weapons in Russia-occupied part of DonbasHe added that today, "we can talk about 'violation' of the regime to a greater or lesser extent."

Donbas update

Another Ukrainian soldier was killed by an enemy sniper in eastern Ukraine's warzone on Feb 2.

Throughout 2020, a total of 50 Ukrainian military were killed in action in Donbas, the country's defense ministry reported earlier.

Who is Oleksiy Arestovych

On October 28, 2020, Head of Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) on Donbas settlement Leonid Kuchma appointed a Ukrainian video blogger and conflictology expert Oleksiy Arestovych his information policy adviser and spokesman for the country's delegation.

On December 1, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Arestovych his freelance advisor on strategic communications in the field of national security and defense.

Author: UNIAN