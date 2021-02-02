The Ukrainian monitors have filed a corresponding note with the OSCE mission.

Russian sniper warfare has become more active in the Donbas warzone lately, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group reports.

On February 2, a Russian [sniper] seriously wounded a Ukrainian fighter. The latter was rushed to a hospital but the medics' efforts were in vain – the soldier succumbed to his wound in the medical institution, the delegation wrote on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center has submitted an appropriate note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," the report reads.

Donbas warzone: Latest

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in Donbas on Monday, February 1.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired automatic, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, grenade launchers near the village of Pyshchevyk, and automatic rifles near the village of Novomykhailivka.

Memo

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN