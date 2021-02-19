The news comes amid the latest escalation in the warzone.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, says at today's meeting the Council decided to revise the existing five scenarios for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied Donbas.

The first item on the agenda today was the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone, Danilov told reporters at a briefing following the meeting, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"To our great regret, a sharp rise in ceasefire violations has been recorded recently, as well as intensified subversive efforts and sniper activity on the part of Russia's armed formations. Ukrainian military are being killed, and all this required an immediate response from the country's leadership," Danilov said.

The NSDC members, Danilov added, have been briefed by top army, security, and intelligence officials, including Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Defense Ministry, Colonel Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, General Valeriy Kondratiuk.

"The information had been very thoroughly prepared ... All NSDC members were discussing the issue. The decision shall not be disclosed due to its classified nature," Danilov said.

Read alsoDeputy PM Reznikov warns about Russia's POW swap attempt bypassing Minsk process"The only thing I can say is there's a situation where we revisit the NSDC decision of December 5, 2019, where five scenarios were considered [for Donbas reintegration]... Now these five scenarios will be raised and the relevant agencies and officials have been instructed by President of Ukraine to revise these issues, and, if necessary, put forward amendments to the new edition. Our military are at any time ready for a closed-doors meeting on the matter, if necessary," Danilov said.

He specified that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ruslan Khomchak and other high officials to keep the issue under personal control.

"They are now looking back at this decision, analyzing the progress after December 5, 2019, and preparing a new NSDC meeting on the issue," Danilov added.

Five scenarios for Donbas reintegration: Background

On November 28, 2019, Danilov said the NSDC had five scenarios on the table for the reintegration of the occupied Donbas.

On December 3, 2019, the President's Office approved the said five scenarios.

On December 7, 2019, the NSDC at a meeting behind closed doors approved one of the reintegration scenarios. Back then, the NSDC secretary stopped short of disclosing any details. Scripts have their "derivatives", Danilov said, adding that the final solution will depend on progress in Normandy Four talks.

Author: UNIAN