The official says Russia-backed illegal armed formations are fully liable for the violation of the peace deal.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk says Ukraine will have to fire back if Russian proxies violate the ceasefire in Donbas.

"If they do that way, firing at our servicemen along the contact line, we will act respectively. In retaliation. We have no other choice. We cannot watch them shooting, killing us and saying they were provoked. That's not provocation – that's war," he told the Suspilne.Media outlet.

"They will not comply with the Minsk agreements. They are rejecting the truce that has been introduced. They are rejecting a package of measures approved by the United Nations Security Council. Everyone comes to the conclusion that they are the ones who have been violating the agreements," the official added.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

