Russia's occupation forces shelled civilian infrastructure, using 120mm mortars.

Russia-led illegal armed formations mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, May 22.

This was reported by the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters in a morning update on Facebook on May 23.

Hot spots were the villages of Pisky, Pivdenne, areas near the villages of Vodiane, Prychepylivka, and Zolote-4.

The Ukrainian military had to fire back to counter the enemy attacks.

"One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded amid enemy fire. The soldier was rushed to the hospital, where he was provided with the necessary medical aid. His condition is serious," the report said.

In addition, Russia's occupation forces shelled civilian infrastructure in Pisky, using 120mm mortars. A mortar shell hit a private house. The facility was damaged, no casualties were reported.

From 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Sunday, May 23, Ukraine reported two enemy attacks in the JFO zone.

Translation: Akulenko Olena