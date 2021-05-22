The condition of the wounded is serious.

A Ukrainian soldier has been wounded by an enemy sniper in the Donbas war zone.

This was reported by the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation's Skhid (East) sector on Facebook on May 22.

"One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded as a result of enemy sniper fire," the report said.

"The soldier was rushed to the hospital, where he was provided with the necessary medical care. The soldier's condition is serious," it said.

Members of Ukraine's armed forces had to fire back to counter enemy attacks.

On May 21, illegal armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas eight times. Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded on that day.

