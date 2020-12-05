The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one soldier wounded by an enemy sniper amid two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, December 4.

Read alsoUkrainian soldier wounded in sniper hit"In the past day, December 4, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries twice violated the ceasefire agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 5, 2020.

In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired banned 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars at Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in a sniper hit near the village of Luhanske. He was promptly taken to a hospital, his health condition is stable.

Since Saturday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the enemy with the use of tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms has been recorded near the village of Shumy.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

The violations of the ceasefire were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN