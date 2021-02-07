He was rushed to the hospital.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded by an enemy sniper not far from the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Skhid (East) operational and tactical group on Facebook on February 7.

"Today, February 7, the Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and opened targeted fire on Ukrainian defenders' positions, using sniper weapons near Novomykhailivka in the Skhid (East) zone," it said.

As a result of the attack, one member of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) received a gunshot wound. He was promptly taken to a hospital, where he is being provided with medical assistance.

As UNIAN reported earlier, there were four wounded and two killed JFO members on February 6.

Author: UNIAN