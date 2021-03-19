Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid six violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, March 18.

"In the past day, March 18, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 19, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

"A serviceman received a fatal gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," the report says.

Read alsoBill on collaboration foresees punishment for assisting in Russian aggression – Ukrainian MPAlso, Russia-led troops used 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Vodiane, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Bohdanivka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN