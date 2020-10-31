On Friday, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and three injured in enemy attacks.

The Russian-controlled forces since day-start on Saturday, October 31, have held their fire in Donbas after the Trilateral Contact Group held an extraordinary meeting on Friday evening following the latest escalation that took lives of two Ukrainian soldiers.

That's according to a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Command, published on its Facebook page.

"The situation in the Operation zone remains under control of Joint Forces' units. Ukrainian defenders, being prepared to deliver an immediate response to any enemy action, are conscientiously carrying out their tasks as intended," the report says.

At the same time, the Command recalled that on October 30, the enemy three times violated the ceasefire agreements of July 22 three times. Near Vodiane, they twice opened fire using grenade launchers and small arms, killing two Ukrainian soldiers. Another attack was later reported in the same area.

Read alsoRussia-controlled forces restricting OSCE patrol's freedom of movement in DonbasIn this regard, Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Friday night. Following the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation announced that the enemy agreed to observe the silence regime along the contact line.

Since midnight on July 27, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.

