There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, March 28.

"In the past day, March 28, ten ceasefire violations, namely eight incidents of shelling of our positions, one act to plant mines remotely, and one attack on a populated locality were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 29, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the villages of Talakivka and Vodiane.

Read alsoBellingcat identifies citizens of Russia involved in torture in Donetsk prison (Photos)They also used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Prychepylivka, as well as 82mm mortars near the villages Pivdenne and Shyrokyne.

The enemy also committed an act to remotely plant POM-2 anti-personnel mines with the use of hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske.

What is more, Russia-led forces shelled Vodiane, using 120mm mortars.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Monday, March 29, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN