No casualties were reported in the past day.

Ukraine has reported one violation of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, October 25.

"In the past day, October 25, the Russian Federation's armed groups once violated the ceasefire," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on October 26, 2020.

In the evening, the enemy fired a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun near the town of Avdiyivka.

Read alsoZelensky's Office comments on prospects for local elections in Russia-occupied areasThe shot posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so Joint Forces did not return fire.

Since Monday midnight, no attacks by Russia-controlled armed formations have been recorded, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Noteworthy, about 420,000 Ukrainian citizens took part in the Donbas war, while the death toll from the war in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government alone was 14,000 people.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations since then.

