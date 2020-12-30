No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, December 29.

"In the past day, December 29, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 30, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Vodiane. Also, the invaders used anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Talakivka, as well as under-barrel grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Nevelske.

Read alsoUkraine finalizes prisoner swap listThe Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Wednesday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near Avdiyivka where they fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and an under-barrel grenade launcher.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN