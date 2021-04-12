There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, April 11.

"In the past day, April 11, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 12, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Nevelske; hand-held anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane; as well as automatic rifles near the village of Shyrokyne.

Read alsoRussian proxies in Donbas drafting appeal to Putin – intelligence reportAlso, they used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near the villages of Zaitseve and Shumy.

The incidents were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Monday, April 12, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near Zaitseve.

No casualties have been reported over the period under review.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila