Ukrainian soldiers must respond to truce violations, Zelensky stresses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the enemy wants to disrupt the ceasefire, adding that the Ukrainian military will not let them succeed.

"We understand what's happening. We understand it's only we who need this ceasefire. We understand the separatists seek to disrupt it. We do understand that. But the resilience of our military shows that we will not allow this to happen," the president said at a briefing during a working trip to Donetsk region, as reported by the president's press service.

The president visited Ukrainian defense positions near the town of Avdiyivka, the industrial zone outside the town, the village of Shumy, and also visited a position located just 80 meters from enemy lines. Zelensky said he had focused on these three positions since, as per JFO Commander Volodymyr Kravchenko, escalation and multiple ceasefire violations on the part of enemy forces had been recorded here.

The president stressed the Ukrainian soldiers should respond in case the enemy forces violate ceasefire and shell Ukrainian positions.

"Our guys are very well aware: if snipers take down our servicemen, they must find an adequate response to those snipers. That's exactly what they do," he said.

"They never get an order from me to return fire. They have an order to act in such cases precisely as they act. And they respond precisely as it's deemed necessary in such situations," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's visit to Donbas

On February 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a working trip to Donetsk region.

The G7 ambassadors also came to the warzone along with the president.

During the trip, Zelensky learned the situation on the front line and talked with the military personnel who are serving in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

Latest escalation in Donbas

On February 11, at about 09:30, a Russian sniper seriously wounded a Ukrainian fighter near the town of Horlivka. Despite medical assistance provided, the soldier died during evacuation.

In the evening, the enemy employed a heavy machine gun near the village of Novomykhailivka, resulting in one Ukrainian defender being killed.

Author: UNIAN