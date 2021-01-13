The Joint Forces fired back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid 11 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, January 12.

"In the past day, January 12, as many as 11 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 13, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars and rifles near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane. The enemy also used grenade launchers of various systems near Pisky.

Also, the Russian occupation forces fired automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Krasnohorivka, and heavy machine guns near the village of Verkhniotoretske.

What is more, the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the villages of Vodiane and Pavlopil, as well as automatic grenade launchers near Vodiane.

Enemy troops also fired automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles near the village of Zolote-4.

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. The soldier was rushed to the hospital. His condition is satisfactory," the report says.

The Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

