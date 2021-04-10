Since Saturday midnight, April 10, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid seven violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, April 9.

"In the past day, April 9, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 10, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske.

"A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The defender was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital. His condition is satisfactory," it said.

Read alsoRussia may resort to bombing Donetsk parade on May 9 to frame Ukraine – analystAlso, the invaders used proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the village of Starohnativka.

What is more, the enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines with the use of hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Zaitseve.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, April 10, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, and rifles near the village of Mayorsk.

No casualties have been reported since Saturday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

