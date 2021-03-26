The Ukrainian leader has urged all Normandy Four leaders and partners "to do their utmost to preserve a full and comprehensive ceasefire."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the latest attack by enemy forces in Donbas that has claimed lives of four Ukrainian military.

"The price of war is the lives of our people. Courageous and unconquered. Today we lost 4 defenders of Ukraine again. Sincere condolences," Zelensky tweeted.

The Ukrainian leader has urged "all Normandy Four leaders and partners to do their utmost to preserve a full and comprehensive ceasefire."

Commenting on the death of the soldiers on Facebook, the president expressed condolences to the families of the fallen defenders. He also sent the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Donbas to clarify all circumstances of the latest enemн attack.

"Representatives of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group have been instructed to initiate an urgent meeting of the subgroup on security, as well as to urgently discuss this issue at the level of advisers to the Normandy Four leaders. In the near future, I will hold talks with all the leaders of the Normandy Four," he stressed.

According to the head of state, an escalation has been observed at the front line since year-start.

"Further movement toward the implementation of all other agreements and solutions on eastern Ukraine is impossible to the sound of gunfire and explosions. To hear each other in every sense of the word, a comprehensive and stable silence must reign in Donbas," he summed up.

Earlier, spokesman for Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksiy Arestovych, said President Zelensky and his office chief Andriy Yermak were In consultations with the Normandy Four leaders over the deaths of the four Ukrainian servicemen on March 26, Segodnya reported.

The Ukrainian negotiators in the TCG have also asked the OSCE to hold an extraordinary meeting of the TCG security subgroup on March 27. Preliminary consent has been obtained and a response from the Russians is being expected.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba says war may end within week if Russia pulls out of DonbasChief of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, Leonid Kravchuk, says that Ukraine should be ready to repulse Russian aggression at any given moment.

Background

On March 26, as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces near the settlement of Shumy, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two – injured.

