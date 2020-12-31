The enemy attack brought no combat losses among Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine Army Command has reported one violation of truce by Russia-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas on December 31.

That's according to an evening update by the Joint Forces Operation HQ.

Near the settlement of Starohnativka, the enemy made several provocative shots toward the Ukrainian positions, using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission officials were immediately informed of the ceasefire breach.

Author: UNIAN