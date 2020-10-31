The restriction does not extend to the Minsk Airport.

From November 1, the Belarus government has decided to suspend entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons.

That's according to Europeiska Pravda referring to the statement by the country's State Border Guard Committee.

The entry restriction is said to be aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The ban does not apply to 12 categories of foreigners, including holders of diplomatic and service passports, those provide international humanitarian assistance to Belarus, as well as spouses, parents or children of Belarusian citizens, holders of permanent or temporary residence permits, "and others."

Those arriving in Belarus through the national airport in Minsk shall not be subject to the restriction, the statement notes.

The agency has not elaborated on the term the restriction is being imposed for.

Background

Earlier, Belarus restricted entry into its territory through road, rail, and pedestrian checkpoints for certain categories of foreigners from the neighboring Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

The government explained the move with the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the said countries.

Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko on multiple occasions accused the neighboring states, except for Russia, of meddling in the country's internal affairs, and blamed Poland and Lithuania for "financing" protests that erupted following the recent presidential election many believe was rigged in Lukashenko's favor.

Author: UNIAN