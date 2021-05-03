It is now for the EU Council to consider the proposal.

The European Commission has recommended that the European Union member states allow entry to the EU for foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That is according to a press release published on the European Commission's website on May 3.

The decision to ease the current restrictions was made for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

"The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine. This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process," it said.

Member States should allow travel into the EU of those people who have received, at least 14 days before arrival, the last recommended dose of a vaccine having received marketing authorization in the EU.

Noteworthy, the European Commission can only give recommendations as regards border crossing. Member States shall determine the rules of entry themselves.

Vaccination passports: Facts

On March 17, 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such digital vaccine passports are planned to be introduced in the EU by June this year.

In March, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge spoke out against the introduction of vaccine certificates in the EU.

Translation: Olena Kotova