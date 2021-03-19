The overall death toll is 2,692,235 people, while 69,010,381 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 121.8 million patients as of March 19.

Read alsoUkraine to get first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April – Health ministryAs many as 121,845,601 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:25 on March 19, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (539,698 people), Brazil (287,499), Mexico (196,606), India (159,370), the United Kingdom (126,163), Italy (103,855), Russia (92,704), and France (91,833).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,667,305 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,780,820), India (11,514,331), Russia (4,388,268), the United Kingdom (4,294,328), France (4,241,973), Italy (3,306,711), Spain (3,212,332), and Turkey (2,950,603).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

