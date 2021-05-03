The overall death toll is 3,203,430 people, while 89,665,317 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 152.9 million patients as of May 3.

Read alsoUkraine to get additional 10 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by year-endAs many as 152,900,958 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 12:21 on May 3, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (577,045 people), Brazil (407,639), India (218,959), Mexico (217,233), the United Kingdom (127,796), Italy (121,177), Russia (109,341), and France (104,980).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,421,716 confirmed cases), India (19,925,517), Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Turkey (4,875,388), Russia (4,776,844), the United Kingdom (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,762), and Spain (3,524,077).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

