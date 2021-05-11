The overall death toll is 3,303,877 people, while 95,031,538 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 158.9 million patients as of May 11.

Read alsoAnother 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 arrive in UkraineAs many as 158,957,229 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on May 11, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (582,153 people), Brazil (423,229), India (249,992), Mexico (219,089), the United Kingdom (127,870), Italy (123,031), Russia (111,740), and France (106,845).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,744,100 confirmed cases), India (22,992,517), Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Turkey (5,044,936), Russia (4,832,959), the United Kingdom (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), and Spain (3,581,392).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

