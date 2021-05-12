The overall death toll is 3,318,053 people, while 95,776,750 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 159.7 million patients as of May 12.

As many as 159,703,471 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:21 on May 12, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (582,848 people), Brazil (425,540), India (254,197), Mexico (219,323), the United Kingdom (127,890), Italy (123,282), Russia (112,063), and France (107,096).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,779,153 confirmed cases), India (23,340,938), Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,861,384), Turkey (5,059,433), Russia (4,840,948), the United Kingdom (4,455,446), Italy (4,123,230), and Spain (3,586,333).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

