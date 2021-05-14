The overall death toll is 3,344,737 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 161.1 million patients as of May 14.

Read alsoWorld Bank approves $90 mln aid to Ukraine to boost vaccinationAs many as 161,185,204 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 a.m. on May 14, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (32,852,998 confirmed cases/584,487 deaths), India (24,046,809/262,317), Brazil (15,433,989/430,417), France (5,902,343/107,411), Turkey (5,083,996/44,059), Russia (4,857,303/112,795), the United Kingdom (4,460,405/127,912), Italy (4,139,160/123,745), Spain (3,598,452/79,281), and Germany (3,578,125/85,852).

In total, 1,384,592,574 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

