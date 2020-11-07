The overall death toll is 1,243,523 people, while 32,510,045 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 49.3 million patients as of November 7.

Read alsoUkraine updates global travel memo amid COVID-19 pandemicAs many as 49,368,556 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:24 on November 7, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (236,099 people), Brazil (162,015), India (125,562), Mexico (94,323), the United Kingdom (48,565), Italy (40,638), and France (39,916).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (9,739,924 confirmed cases), India (8,462,080), Brazil (5,631,181), Russia (1,740,172), France (1,709,716), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,228,814), and the United Kingdom (1,149,791).

As many as 190 countries have been affected by the virus.

