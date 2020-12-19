The overall death toll is 1,675,292 people, while 42,690,706 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 75.7 million patients as of December 19.

As many as 75,700,844 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:27 on December 19, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,675,292 people, while 42,690,706 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (313,660 people), Brazil (185,650), India (145,136), Mexico (117,249), Italy (67,894), the United Kingdom (66,640), and France (60,345).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (17,465,147 confirmed cases), India (10,004,599), Brazil (7,162,978), Russia (2,764,843), France (2,499,529), the United Kingdom (1,982,828), and Turkey (1,982,090).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

