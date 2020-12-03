The overall death toll is 1,493,925 people, while 41,515,472 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 64.5 million patients as of December 3.

Read alsoEpidemiologist gives discouraging forecast for COVID-19 worldwide, in UkraineAs many as 64,561,850 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:26 on December 3, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (273,836 people), Brazil (174,515), India (138,648), Mexico (107,565), the United Kingdom (59,796), Italy (57,045), and France (52,822).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (13,924,956 confirmed cases), India (9,534,964), Brazil (6,436,650), Russia (2,327,105), France (2,275,677), Spain (1,665,775), and the United Kingdom (1,663,467).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN