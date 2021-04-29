During a phone talk with Putin, Biden expressed concern about Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border.

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to discuss the situation in Ukraine during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared this information with the MSNBC TV channel.

He said during a phone talk with Putin, Biden had expressed concern about Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border.

Sullivan also noted the U.S. president wanted to hold a meeting with Putin to discuss various issues of relations between the countries, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"That's what we intend to do going forward but we intend to do that through high-level diplomatic communication, not through issuing public ultimatums," Sullivan said.

Possible Biden-Putin meeting

Putin and Biden had a phone talk on April 13. According to the White House's press service, Biden put forward the idea of holding a Russian-U.S. summit in a third country in the coming months. Later, the U.S. leader clarified he had invited his Russian counterpart to meet in Europe this summer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

