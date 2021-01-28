USS Porter is entering the Black Sea.

The USS Porter will conduct maritime security operations in the Black Sea region.

"USS Porter began its straits transit into the Black Sea to conduct maritime security operations in the region. U.S. Navy ships and aircraft routinely operate in the BlackSea in support of our NATO Allies & partners!" U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet wrote on Twitter on January 28, 2021.

Background

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

On June 19, 2020, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) entered the Black Sea to participate in exercise Sea Breeze 2020 on multiple warfare areas including air defense, anti-submarine warfare, damage control, and search and rescue.

Author: UNIAN