Donald Trump's Administration has been the toughest on Russia compared to the predecessors, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated.

Since 2017, the Trump Administration "has imposed sanctions on 365+ Russian targets in response to Russia's destabilizing and aggressive actions in Ukraine and throughout Europe," Pompeo wrote on Twitter as part of a series of tweets addressing the Russia issue.

"No Administration has been as tough on Russia as we have. Period. Full stop. Look at the facts," Pompeo wrote in a separate tweet.

Also, Pompeo said the Administration "pushed back hard on Russian aggression by supporting friends, not coddling Moscow."

The U.S. House of Representatives and then the Senate overrode Donald Trump's veto on a defense policy bill that would provide, among other things, financial aid to Ukraine and sanctions on companies involved in the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine is looking forward to "rock'n'roll" with Joe Biden's new administration after he is sworn in as U.S. president.

"We want a very dynamic and drive-oriented relationship with the United States. America and Ukraine are strategic partners. This is de jure and de facto. So, we need to add even more volume to this song of the strategic partnership. We have security. This is a 100% priority. We have the transformation of Ukraine. This is where the U.S. could seriously help us in strengthening the country from within," Kuleba said.

Author: UNIAN