Persons from military reserve lists shall undergo training with the army or federal security agencies depending on the relevant category.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off a decree obliging Russian citizens listed in military reserve to report for military training in 2021.

The decree was signed on April 26 before being published on Russia's official portal of legal information.

"Russian citizens who are part of [military] reserve shall undergo in 2021 [compulsory] training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and federal security agencies,” the document says.

The government and the relevant state agencies have been instructed to ensure the said measures.

Under the guise preparations for military exercises, Russia since late last month pulled dozens of battalion tactical groups, military hardware, as well as Su-25SMZ attack aircraft, and warships of the Caspian navy flotilla into the occupied Crimea and to the areas in close proximity to the borders with Ukraine.

On April 20, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the number of Russian military on Ukraine borders could grow to more than 120,000 in a week.

On April 22, speaking in the occupied Crimea, commenting on the results of "no-notice check of combat readiness" of Russian troops, defense minister Sergei Shoigu said the exercise was wrapping up, since "all the set goals have been achieved," and that the forces deployed were instructed to start moving to their permanent bases starting April 23.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko