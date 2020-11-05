All efforts there are aimed at combating the pandemic.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the European Union is not currently discussing an option to ease the quarantine-related rules of entry for Ukrainian citizens.

He announced this during a TV program, Snidanok z 1+1, on November 5.

Read alsoKyiv to host Crimean Platform Summit in May 2021

"Now the issue of easing the rules for entering the Schengen zone is not really being discussed in the European Union, because the situation is so difficult that all efforts are aimed at combating the pandemic," Kuleba said.

Easing of EU entry rules

On October 22, the European Union again did not add Ukraine to the revised list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter EU member states during the coronavirus pandemic.

The point was the fact that, starting from the established criterion and conditions, taking into account the epidemiological situation, EU countries might start gradually lifting restrictions on external borders for residents of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, and China. The latter should act on the basis of reciprocity and in response lift the restrictions currently in effect for EU citizens.

Author: UNIAN