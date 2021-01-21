Sri Lanka currently has a PCR testing capacity for 2,500 tourist arrivals per day.

Sri Lanka fully reopened its borders to tourists and international arrivals from all countries on Thursday, January 21.

Xinhua wrote.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairperson Kimarli Fernando said that the tourism ministry has formulated detailed safety protocols and procedures in consultation with the health ministry and the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairperson Kimarli Fernando said that the tourism ministry has formulated detailed safety protocols and procedures in consultation with the health ministry and the presidential task force on COVID-19.

"With all these measures, processes and protocols sat in place, Sri Lanka is ready and Sri Lanka is open to welcome back our visitors," he said.

In particular, Sri Lankan tourism has created an online information portal and a 24-hour operational center contactable via phone or e-mail, with which tourists can have access to support and information updates.

The Bandaranaike International Airport in the country's west and the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in the south are both currently opened to scheduled and chartered flights from at least eight airlines including Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines.

Author: UNIAN