The bill authorizes US$250 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, including US$75 million for lethal assistance.

The U.S. Senate by an overwhelming majority of 84 to 13 on Friday approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021.

Earlier this week, the bill was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, as reported by the Voice of America's Ukrainian service.

Among the important provisions of the bill approved in the Senate, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, in particular, called provisions that once and for all clarify that everyone involved in the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas project will be subject to destructive sanctions developed by him together with Senator from the Democratic Party Jeanne Shaheen.

Read alsoWhite House to propose keeping Ukraine aid intact in new budget – mediaHowever, he criticized Democratic senators who had initiated other provisions of the bill, in particular to rename military bases in the United States.

"[The bill] authorizes US$250 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, including US$75 million for lethal assistance, and extends the authority to support Ukraine in deterring Russia," according to the FY 2021 NDAA summary released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

On December 4, U.S. President Donald Trump once again threatened to veto the 2021 Defense Bill unless an article is removed that exempts the online platforms from liability for the content of comments posted by users.

Author: UNIAN