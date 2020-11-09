He met with parliamentarians on November 5.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko is reportedly ill with COVID-19.

UNIAN has learnt this from a source in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

This information was confirmed by Member of Parliament Iryna Vereshchuk in a comment to the Auto Euro Sila organization.

"We [wanted to get] in contact with the Finance Minister, but it turned out that he had fallen ill with COVID and was on sick leave today," she said.

On November 5, Marchenko took part in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada. He addressed lawmakers before voting on the draft budget for 2021 in the first reading.

Author: UNIAN