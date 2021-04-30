He will also speak with PM Shmyhal, top diplomat Kuleba and representatives of civil society.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his visit to Ukraine on May 5-6 is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hold a number of other meetings, including with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, other officials, and representatives of civil society, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv elaborated.

Blinken is set "to reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the U.S. State Department spokesman said in a statement.

"He will also encourage continued progress on Ukraine's institutional reform agenda, particularly anti-corruption action," the spokesman said, adding it is "key to securing Ukraine's democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future."

Blinken's upcoming trip to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next week, he announced in an interview with CBS News.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with RFE/RL said the key agenda of Blinken's visit includes security issues, as well as energy sector. The foreign minister also hopes for U.S. assistance in carrying out reforms in Ukraine.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko