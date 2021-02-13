One of them is to maintain macro-financial stability.

Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has listed three important reforms that Ukraine should be implementing.

Speaking in an interview for the English-language project #KyivNotKiev, the diplomat noted that the main thing is the reform of the judicial system.

"For Canada right now and for the G7 [Group of Seven, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the U.S.], I think as well, it's judicial reform. There is a moment, there is an opportunity, there is a need. The risk is great. The political will is there, and so that is a high priority right now," Galadza said.

She also mentioned macro-financial stability as another "important priority" in implementing reforms in Ukraine.

"Maintaining macro-financial stability is really important, an important priority for us to see that Ukraine is able to do that into the future," she said, adding that security sector reform is also important.

Read alsoEU High Representative on judiciary reform in Ukraine: "Mother of all reforms" (Video)

Galadza noted that Canada is Ukraine's partner not only in the G7, but also in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"The partnership that Ukraine has and wants to deepen with NATO is of direct interests to Canada," Galadza said.

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine: Short bio

Ambassador of Canada Larisa Galadza arrived in Ukraine in November 2019. She replaced Roman Waschuk, who had represented Canada in Ukraine since 2014.

Galadza in 1994 received a bachelor's degree with honors in Political Science and Ethics at Trinity College, Toronto, and in 1996 a master's degree in International Affairs from Carleton University, Ottawa. After training in 1996, she began working at the Department of National Defense of Canada. In 2016, she became director general of the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program at Global Affairs Canada.

Author: UNIAN