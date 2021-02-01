The top diplomat has thanked the Secretary of State for "unfaltering support" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has spoken over the phone with the newly-appointed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"In our first call today @SecBlinken and I affirmed the importance of the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership," Kuleba tweeted on Monday, February 1.

The minister added that the paties "agreed to raise the level of ambition" and "begin a new day in our relations".

The top diplomat has expressed gratitude for the "unfaltering U.S. support" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On January 27, Dmytro Kuleba has taken to Twitter to congratulate Anthony Blinken on assuming the post of United States Secretary of State.

Background

On January 26, the U.S. Senate endorsed Blinken's nomination for the post of U.S. Secretary of State.

Blinken was a long-term advisor to Biden and during the presidency of Barack Obama served as the U.S. Undersecretary of State and Deputy National Security Adviser to the President. Blinken's statement was supported by the majority of senators - 78. 22 voted against.

On January 20, at a hearing in the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken said he supported the provision of lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine.

He recalled that about three years ago he had called on the Donald Trump administration to arm Ukraine.

It is also known that the nominee's grandfather in the early 20th century immigrated to the U.S. from Kyiv, now the capital of Ukraine.

