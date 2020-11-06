The development of the project is underway.

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak says the government plans to create a free economic zone not only in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, but also in the country's west.

He made the comment during a TV show "VIP with Natalia Moseichuk" on 1+1 TV channel, as reported by the Presidents' Office on November 5.

According to Yermak, the development of the project is underway. Experts and lawmakers will be discussing it soon.

"Today, the two zones, these two economic opportunities, must also unite the country," he stressed.

Free economic zone in Donbas

The question about creating a free economic zone is Donbas was one of the five questions President Volodymyr Zelensky asked citizens at the national poll on October 25.

Earlier, the President's Office said the establishment of a free economic zone in the government-controlled part of Donbas could significantly influence the pace of reintegration of the temporarily occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions into the rest of Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN