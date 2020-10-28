He plans to end his self-isolation after negative results of a repeat test.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has decided to self-isolate after his wife, Kateryna, and her mother tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on Facebook.

According to Sadovyi, his result is negative now.

"I feel good, there are no symptoms. The wife and mother-in-law are also fine. From experience, doctors say that not all family members get sick at the same time. Perhaps [my] immune system is strong," he said.

At the same time, Sadovyi says he plans to end his self-isolation period in the event of negative results of a repeat test for the coronavirus.

"If the retest is negative, I'll be back to work," he wrote.

Lviv region ranks third among the regions of Ukraine in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. As of Tuesday, October 27, a total of 28,086 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, 797 were fatal. According to the new epidemic zoning, which came into effect in Ukraine on October 26, Lviv belongs to the orange zone.

During the recent local elections, the incumbent mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, is leading in the first round of elections for the mayor of Lviv, with 38% of the votes, according to findings of the exit poll conducted by the Famа sociological agency.

According to the poll, the votes were divided as follows:

Andriy Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, has 38%,

Oleh Syniutka, ex-head of Lviv Regional State Administration, has 28%,

Ruslan Koshulynsky, one of Svoboda Party leaders, has 9.8%.

